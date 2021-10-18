Indonesia, Malaysia to start work on travel corridor

Indonesia and Malaysia will start a travel corridor between the two nations and finalise maritime borders in accordance with international law, Indonesia's foreign minister said on Monday after a meeting with her Malaysian counterpart.

Retno Marsudi also said Southeast Asian countries would continue to offer Myanmar humanitarian help, despite the lack of cooperation by its ruling military in committing to a peace roadmap.

