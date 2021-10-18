Left Menu

Maha: Minor held for theft at prayer pandal in Thane

The police then nabbed the boy and recovered Rs 3,500 cash and the box from his possession, he said.A case was registered against the minor under Indian Penal Code Section 380 theft and he was sent to a remand home, he added.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 18-10-2021 10:55 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 10:33 IST
Maha: Minor held for theft at prayer pandal in Thane
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police have detained a 16-year-old boy for allegedly stealing a cash box kept at a pandal here in Maharashtra during the recently held Navratri festival, an official said on Monday. The theft took place on the intervening night of October 14 and 15 at the prayer venue in a housing complex on Ghodbunder Road, Kasarwadavali police station's senior inspector Kishore Khairnar said.

On Saturday, the police got a tip-off that a boy was trying to sell the box and the money kept in it at a scrap dealer's shop here. The police then nabbed the boy and recovered Rs 3,500 cash and the box from his possession, he said.

A case was registered against the minor under Indian Penal Code Section 380 (theft) and he was sent to a remand home, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021