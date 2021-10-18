Left Menu

Myanmar to release 5,600 held over anti-junta protests - state tv

Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2021 11:02 IST
Myanmar will release more than 5,636 people arrested over their roles in protests against its ruling military, according to an announcement on state television on Monday.

The amnesty was for humanitarian reasons, it said, blaming outlawed opposition groups for stoking the unrest.

Also Read: Myanmar's lack of cooperation means hard to have junta boss at ASEAN summit -Malaysia minister

