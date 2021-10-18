Left Menu

MP: 3 killed, 1 injured in road accident in Satna

The four men, all residents of Vistara village in Katni district, were returning home after watching Ramlila in Jhukehi village, Amdara police station in-charge Harish Dwivedi said.Three of them, identified as Mohit Patel 24, Vijay Sen 28 and Pankaj Sen 29, died on the spot, while another 23-year-old man was injured and admitted to a hospital in Katni, he said.The bodies were handed over to their relatives after the post-mortem, he said, adding that search was on for the vehicle that hit the motorcycle.

PTI | Satna | Updated: 18-10-2021 11:16 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 11:14 IST
MP: 3 killed, 1 injured in road accident in Satna
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three men were killed and another person was seriously injured when an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district, police said on Monday. The accident took place near Jhukehi village under Amdara police station area, about 70 km from the district headquarters, late Saturday night, they said. The four men, all residents of Vistara village in Katni district, were returning home after watching 'Ramlila' in Jhukehi village, Amdara police station in-charge Harish Dwivedi said.

Three of them, identified as Mohit Patel (24), Vijay Sen (28) and Pankaj Sen (29), died on the spot, while another 23-year-old man was injured and admitted to a hospital in Katni, he said.

The bodies were handed over to their relatives after the post-mortem, he said, adding that search was on for the vehicle that hit the motorcycle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021