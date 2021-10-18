MP: 3 killed, 1 injured in road accident in Satna
Three men were killed and another person was seriously injured when an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district, police said on Monday. The accident took place near Jhukehi village under Amdara police station area, about 70 km from the district headquarters, late Saturday night, they said. The four men, all residents of Vistara village in Katni district, were returning home after watching 'Ramlila' in Jhukehi village, Amdara police station in-charge Harish Dwivedi said.
Three of them, identified as Mohit Patel (24), Vijay Sen (28) and Pankaj Sen (29), died on the spot, while another 23-year-old man was injured and admitted to a hospital in Katni, he said.
The bodies were handed over to their relatives after the post-mortem, he said, adding that search was on for the vehicle that hit the motorcycle.
