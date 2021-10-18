Left Menu

Bodies found with gunshot wounds in UP village case of murder-suicide: Police

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 18-10-2021 11:42 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 11:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Days after two dead bodies with gunshot wounds were found in a village here, the police said investigation has revealed one of them shot the other and then killed himself.

The bodies of Paras (22) and Deepak (23) were found in a field in Dulhera village on October 13, leading to a protest by angry villagers who demanded those behind the killing be brought to book.

On Sunday, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Atul Kumar said an investigation has revealed that Deepak killed Paras and took his own life as they were upset over their girlfriends breaking up with them.

The case became clear once the police interrogated the women, he added.

