Tea-seller shot at by group of boys in inebriated state following argument in Delhi

A 26-year-old tea-seller has been shot at by a group of boys in an inebriated state following an argument in Safdarjung Enclave area of southwest Delhi, police said on Monday.Three accused juveniles have been apprehended while the fourth is absconding, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2021 11:48 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 11:32 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 26-year-old tea-seller has been shot at by a group of boys in an inebriated state following an argument in Safdarjung Enclave area of southwest Delhi, police said on Monday.

Three accused juveniles have been apprehended while the fourth is absconding, they said. The condition of the victim, Ramkishan, is stated to be stable. According to the police, Ramkishan had just started setting up his shop around 4 am on Sunday when three boys asked for refreshments. When told that it was too early and the shop was not ready yet, the boys stood at a distance and started smoking, a senior police officer said.

Later, when the tea-seller was attending nature's call, the teenagers who were smoking nearby made indecorous comments which led to a heated argument and then a scuffle, he said, adding that the boys called one of their friends to the spot who shot at the tea-seller.

The victim sustained a minor injury on the leg and was taken to a hospital where he is stated to be stable, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Gaurav Sharma said, ''We have registered a case and apprehended the three juveniles while efforts are being made to nab the fourth.'' The pistol is yet to be recovered. further investigation is underway, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

