BRIEF-AstraZeneca Recommends ADS Holders Reject Mini-Tender Offer By TRC Capital

AstraZeneca PLC: * AZ RECOMMENDS ADS HOLDERS REJECT MINI-TENDER OFFER

* ASTRAZENECA RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS REJECT 'MINI-TENDER' OFFER BY TRC CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION * DOES NOT IN ANY WAY RECOMMEND OR ENDORSE TRC CAPITAL OFFER

* RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS REJECT OFFER BECAUSE OFFER PRICE IS BELOW MARKET PRICE FOR ADSS IMMEDIATELY PRIOR TO THIS ANNOUNCEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

