Bangladeshi criminal killed in encounter with Lucknow police

A Bangladesh national, carrying a cash reward of Rs 50,000, was killed in an encounter with Lucknow police on Monday. According to police, they recovered a pistol and a country-made gun from Bangladeshi gang leader Hamza's procession.

Three cops were also injured in the exchange of fire. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)