Left Menu

EU's Borrell 'optimistic' about possible new Iran talks

"No confirmation yet, but things are getting better and I am hope we will have preparatory meetings in Brussels in the days to come," Borrell said in Luxembourg as he arrived for an EU foreign ministers meeting. EU political director Enrique Mora, the chief coordinator for the talks, was in Tehran last Thursday to meet members of Iran's nuclear negotiating team, four months after discussions broke off between Iran and world powers.

Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2021 13:15 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 13:13 IST
EU's Borrell 'optimistic' about possible new Iran talks
Borrell Image Credit: Flickr

The European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Monday he hoped EU and Iranian diplomats would meet soon to try and revive nuclear talks but declined to confirm reports of a meeting in Brussels on Thursday.

Bloomberg News reported that Iran's foreign minister gave the date on Sunday, citing an Iranian lawmaker. A senior EU official last week confirmed that meetings were planned in Brussels, rather than Vienna, but gave no date. "You never know, I am more optimistic today than yesterday," Borrell said. "No confirmation yet, but things are getting better and I am hope we will have preparatory meetings in Brussels in the days to come," Borrell said in Luxembourg as he arrived for an EU foreign ministers meeting.

EU political director Enrique Mora, the chief coordinator for the talks, was in Tehran last Thursday to meet members of Iran's nuclear negotiating team, four months after discussions broke off between Iran and world powers. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has so far refused to resume indirect talks with the United States in Vienna on both sides returning to compliance with the deal, under which Iran curbed its nuclear program in return for economic sanctions relief.

But after Mora's visit, Iran's foreign ministry said it would hold talks in the coming days with the EU in Brussels. Western diplomats have said they are concerned Tehran's new negotiating team - under a president known as an anti-Western hardliner, unlike his pragmatist predecessor - may make new demands beyond the scope of what had already been agreed.

Iran has long denied any ambition to acquire nuclear weapons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021