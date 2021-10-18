Left Menu

BRIEF-French company Sodexo wins Paris Olympics 2024 catering contract

BRIEF-French company Sodexo wins Paris Olympics 2024 catering contract
Sodexo SA:

* For a five-week period, Sodexo Live! will employ 1,000 people per day at the Village, serving 40,000 daily meals for 14,850 athletes from 206 Olympic delegations and 182 Paralympic delegations.

