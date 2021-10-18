Left Menu

MP: 1 dead, 3 hurt as SUV hits group of people returning after Durga idol immersion

A woman died and three other persons were injured when a speeding SUV rammed into a group of people while they were returning home after a Durga idol immersion in Madhya Pradeshs Jabalpur district, police said on Monday.The incident took place late Saturday night on Maniyari-Baroda Road under Panagar police station, located about 30 km from the Jabalpur district headquarters, they said.

A woman died and three other persons were injured when a speeding SUV rammed into a group of people while they were returning home after a Durga idol immersion in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place late Saturday night on Maniyari-Baroda Road under Panagar police station, located about 30 km from the Jabalpur district headquarters, they said. Notably, a similar incident had taken place in the state capital Bhopal on Saturday night when a speeding car rammed into a Durga idol immersion procession, leaving four persons, including a head constable, injured. The police had later arrested the car driver and seized the vehicle, officials earlier said.

In Jabalpur, a group of people were returning home after the immersion of a Durga idol when a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) hit them, Panagar police station in-charge R K Soni said.

A woman, identified as Sunita Kol (40), died on spot, while three other people were injured, he said.

The four-wheeler's driver escaped from the spot, he said, adding that efforts were on to trace him.

