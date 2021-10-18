Russian court to consider transfer of jailed ex-U.S. Marine Whelan to U.S. - TASS
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-10-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 13:38 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
A Russian court will consider a request next month to transfer former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, sentenced last year to 16 years in a Russian jail, to the United States, his lawyer told TASS news agency on Monday.
The lawyer, Olga Karlova, said the hearing will take place in the city of Nizhny Novgorod on Nov. 8.
Russia convicted Whelan, who holds the U.S., British, Canadian, and Irish passports, of spying last June. He denied the charge and said he was set up in a sting operation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Russian
- Irish
- British
- U.S.
- Canadian
- Whelan
- United States
- TASS
- Paul Whelan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Health News Roundup: Australia's Delta outbreak spreads to new states; U.S. administers nearly 394.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more
A few skeptical U.S. hospital workers choose dismissal over vaccine
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID-19 death toll hits 700,000; Trump asks U.S. judge to force Twitter to restart his account and more
U.S. trade deal is not the 'be all and end all' -UK's Truss
U.S. condemns 'provocative' Chinese activities near Taiwan