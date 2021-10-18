Russian court to consider transfer of jailed ex-U.S. Marine Whelan to U.S. - TASS

A Russian court will consider a request next month to transfer former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, sentenced last year to 16 years in a Russian jail, to the United States, his lawyer told TASS news agency on Monday.

The lawyer, Olga Karlova, said the hearing will take place in the city of Nizhny Novgorod on Nov. 8.

Russia convicted Whelan, who holds the U.S., British, Canadian, and Irish passports, of spying last June. He denied the charge and said he was set up in a sting operation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)