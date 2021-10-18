Left Menu

Punjab Cabinet decides to waive pending water bills

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-10-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 14:01 IST
Punjab Cabinet decides to waive pending water bills
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Cabinet on Monday decided to waive water bill arrears of consumers in urban and rural areas, a relief announced keeping an eye on the assembly polls beginning next year.

The decision will put an additional burden of about Rs 1,800 crore on the state.

In addition, the Cabinet has decided to fix the water tariff at Rs 50 per month.

''We are waiving water bill arrears of Rs 700 crore of all cities,'' Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said at a press conference after chairing a Cabinet meeting here.

Channi said the Cabinet has decided that the state government would pay the electricity bills of water supply tubewells.

''In villages, the panchayats' pending water bills will also be waived,'' he said, pointing out that these would amount to nearly Rs 1,168 crore.

The Cabinet has also decided to conduct appointments on a regular basis for Group-D posts which comprises peons, drivers etc.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021