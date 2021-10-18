Left Menu

Olympics-Tibetan activists removed from site of Beijing Games torch ceremony

Four Tibetan activists were removed from outside the archaeological site of ancient Olympia and detained on Monday, an hour before the start of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics torch lighting ceremony. The activists, three women and one man, were taken to the police station in ancient Olympia, a spokesperson for the group of activists said.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 18-10-2021 14:05 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 14:03 IST
Olympics-Tibetan activists removed from site of Beijing Games torch ceremony
Olympics logo (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Four Tibetan activists were removed from outside the archaeological site of ancient Olympia and detained on Monday, an hour before the start of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics torch lighting ceremony.

The activists, three women and one man, were taken to the police station in ancient Olympia, a spokesperson for the group of activists said. The spokesperson said they had neither protested nor unfurled any banners. An ancient Olympia police station official told Reuters the four had been detained, but not arrested.

"We do not know yet how it will develop," the police official said. "We cannot give out any more information at this point." Two human rights activists protested in Athens on Sunday and were arrested. They had unfurled a Tibetan flag and hung a banner reading "Free Hong Kong - Revolution" from the Acropolis monument.

More protests are expected on Tuesday when the flame will be handed over in Athens to Beijing Games organisers. The Chinese capital will become the first city to host both the Winter and Summer Games when it stages the Feb. 4-20 event but it faces protests and calls for boycotts over the country's human rights record have marred the run-up.

Rights groups and U.S. lawmakers have called on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to postpone the Games and relocate the event unless China ends what the United States deems ongoing genocide against Uyghurs and other Muslim minority groups. Chinese authorities have been accused of facilitating forced labour by detaining around a million Uyghurs and other primarily Muslim minorities in camps since 2016.

China denies wrongdoing, saying it has set up vocational training centres to combat extremism.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021