PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-10-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 14:40 IST
Pothole filling on Bengaluru roads on a war footing after respite from rains: K'taka CM
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said the work on filling the potholes on the city roads will be taken up on a ''war footing'' once there is some respite from rains.

''I'm gathering all the information regarding potholes, I will have a special meeting and inspection for it. As there have been continuous rains we have not been able to take up the work (to fill them) everywhere,'' Bommai said in response to a question on pothole menace in the city that have endangered lives of motorists.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, as soon as we get some respite from rains, we will take up the work to fill potholes in a war footing.

The Chief Minister who also holds Bengaluru Development portfolio, on Monday inspected parts of the city that have been affected by rains.

Bommai said that the government was preparing a ''Master Plan'' for drainage and sewage water separation in the city, in coordination with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).

Speaking on sewage water entering houses due to rains in some parts of the city, he said, there is need to repair and increase the capacity and height of the main drains, so that the water can be let out in a large quantity, and also capacity of lakes will be increased by deepening them.

''Necessary directions have been given in this regard. Bottleneck along the main drains across the city should be cleared and level needs to be maintained at the layouts along with increasing the capacity,'' he said, adding that he will call a meeting of BBMP, BWSSB and Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) officials for proper coordination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

