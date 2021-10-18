Left Menu

Communal harmony to be protected; violence aimed at creating trouble before next poll: B’desh HM

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-10-2021 14:43 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 14:43 IST
Communal harmony to be protected; violence aimed at creating trouble before next poll: B’desh HM
  • Country:
  • India

As reports of attack on minority Hindus continue to emerge from Bangladesh, its home minister, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, on Monday gave assurance that communal harmony will be protected in his country at any cost.

He claimed that the violence is aimed at fomenting trouble in his nation with an eye on the next general election.

The neighbouring country is likely to hold its elections in the end of 2023.

Speaking to PTI over phone, Khan Kamal said that an investigation is underway to nab the culprits involved in ''inciting violence'' in his country.

He also did not rule out ''the involvement on the BNP-Jamaat elements'' behind the attacks.

''We have taken stern actions to tackle the situation. An investigation is underway; none of the culprits would be spared. I want to assure you that the communal harmony of our country will be protected at any cost. Both the minority and majority communities are citizens of this country and would be protected,'' Khan Kamal said.

The minister asserted that Bangladesh would not let the trouble-makers succeed in their mission. ''These incidents are aimed at tarnishing the image of our nation and creating tension with an eye on the general election. But we won't allow these forces to succeed,'' he said.

Violence had erupted in pockets of Bangladesh over an alleged blasphemy incident at a Durga Puja pavilion in Cumilla, around 100 km from Dhaka, following which paramilitary forces were deployed in many affected areas.

Sporadic clashes, however, broke out between the police and the bigots as media reported about vandalisation of Hindu temples and Durga puja venues.

At least five persons were killed, and scores of others injured in the clashes.

Noting that hundreds of people have been arrested, Khan Kamal further said that four rioters have also been shot dead by the police.

''No peace-loving and pious Hindu or Muslim would ever indulge in violence. We are not ruling out the involvement of BNP-Jamaat or any third forces. They could be behind those attacks to halt the progress of our country. This could also be aimed at disturbing peace before the next elections,'' he maintained.

Voicing optimism over the ongoing probe, the home minister further said, ''We had asked the puja committees in Cumilla to keep CCTV cameras installed at the pandal and deploy volunteers to keep vigil. But that was not done...'' Allaying India’s concerns over protection of minorities in Bangladesh, Khan Kamal said the government is tackling the situation effectively and progress in investigation is expected soon.

''We think there is no need to be concerned about the minorities here as we are tackling the situation effectively and doing everything possible to protect them. Such attacks on minorities are taking place in other countries too,'' he underlined.

Asked if the attacks are related to the renewed rise of fundamentalist forces, encouraged by the establishment of Taliban rule in Afghanistan, Kamal replied in negative.

''This has nothing to do with Taliban rise. Afghanistan is over a thousand miles away from Bangladesh, and the people of our country are not bothered about it,'' he said.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had last week said that action will be taken again those trying to ''disturb communal harmony''.

She also said that the perpetrators will be hunted down and punished.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has noted that the government in the neighbouring country has reacted promptly to ensure that the situation was under control and said that the Indian mission is in close contact with the Bangladeshi authorities over the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021