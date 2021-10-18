China disputes report of hypersonic missile test, says tested space vehicle
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 18-10-2021 16:08 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 14:50 IST
China tested a space vehicle in July, not a hypersonic missile as reported by the Financial Times, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday.
"It was not a missile, it was a space vehicle," ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular press briefing in Beijing.
