Two arrested for robbing street hawker in west Delhi

Two men were arrested for allegedly robbing a street hawker in west Delhi's Nagnloi area, police said on Monday. The accused have been identified as Ankit (30), a resident of Sultanpuri, and Riyaz (25), a resident of Nangloi, they said.

Complainant Mohammad Faheem, who is a garment seller, told police that on Thursday around 9.20 pm, he, along with his nephew, was going from Sultanpuri to his home in Nangloi after selling clothes. He was carrying Rs 16,000 cash and one mobile phone, a senior police officer said. When they reached near the railway line Nangloi crossing, a train was passing and they had to wait to cross the tracks, police said. Meanwhile, four people, who were also standing near the railway lines, came there. Two of them caught Faheem and his nephew from the neck, while the others took the cash and the mobile phone from his pocket and fled, the officer said. During the investigation, police received information on Saturday that two out of the four were present near the Sultanpuri Jhuggi area. Thereafter, police conducted a raid and nabbed two persons, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Parvinder Singh said. The accused have previous criminal involvements. A part of the robbed cash was recovered from them, police said, adding that their associates are yet to be arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)