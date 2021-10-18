PM Modi lauds Uttarakhand for 100 pc first Covid vaccine dosage coverage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the people of Uttarakhand after the State administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to its entire eligible population. "Many congratulations to the people of Devbhoomi. This achievement of Uttarakhand is very important in the country's fight against Covid. I am confident that our vaccination campaign is going to be the most effective in fighting the global pandemic and people's participation is crucial in this," PM Modi tweeted.

Taking to Twitter after Uttarakhand achieved the historic feat, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami wrote, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttarakhand has become the state to administer first dose of Covid vaccine to all eligible beneficiaries in the state. Congratulations to all the people of the state. #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine." As per the CoWIN dashboard till 2:36 pm on Monday, Uttarakhand had vaccinated 74,34,732 beneficiaries with the first dose while 34,83,685 are fully vaccinated. (ANI)

