Left Menu

PM Modi lauds Uttarakhand for 100 pc first Covid vaccine dosage coverage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the people of Uttarakhand after the State administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to its entire eligible population.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 15:05 IST
PM Modi lauds Uttarakhand for 100 pc first Covid vaccine dosage coverage
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the people of Uttarakhand after the State administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to its entire eligible population. "Many congratulations to the people of Devbhoomi. This achievement of Uttarakhand is very important in the country's fight against Covid. I am confident that our vaccination campaign is going to be the most effective in fighting the global pandemic and people's participation is crucial in this," PM Modi tweeted.

Taking to Twitter after Uttarakhand achieved the historic feat, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami wrote, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttarakhand has become the state to administer first dose of Covid vaccine to all eligible beneficiaries in the state. Congratulations to all the people of the state. #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine." As per the CoWIN dashboard till 2:36 pm on Monday, Uttarakhand had vaccinated 74,34,732 beneficiaries with the first dose while 34,83,685 are fully vaccinated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021