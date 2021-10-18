Punjab Cabinet opposes Centre's decision to extend BSF jurisdiction

Left Menu

The state police, which can end terrorism from the state, is capable of preventing any incident, Channi said here after chairing a Cabinet meeting.We oppose it, the chief minister said, adding that the move is not justified.Such decisions should not be taken without consulting the state government, he added.A special Cabinet meeting will be called on this issue, Channi said.If the need arises, an all-party meeting will be called.

Opposing the Centre's move to extend the BSF's area of jurisdiction in the state, the Punjab Cabinet on Monday said law and order is a state subject and the police force is capable of dealing with any situation.

The Union government has amended the BSF Act to authorise the force to undertake search, seizure and arrest within a 50 km stretch, up from the existing 15 km, from the international border in Punjab, West Bengal and Assam.

''We are completely against it. Law and order is a state subject. The state police, which can end terrorism from the state, is capable of preventing any incident,'' Channi said here after chairing a Cabinet meeting.

''We oppose it,'' the chief minister said, adding that the move is not justified.

Such decisions should not be taken without consulting the state government, he added.

A special Cabinet meeting will be called on this issue, Channi said.

''If the need arises, an all-party meeting will be called. We will take other (political) parties along (over this issue),'' he said.

A special assembly session will be convened if needed, he added.

On Sunday, the Shiromani Akali Dal targeted the Punjab government over the extension of the BSF's jurisdiction, saying the chief minister should answer ''why he had acquiesced'' to the Centre's move.

Last week, the state government had taken a strong exception to the Centre's decision, dubbing it an “attack on federalism”.

It had also asked the Centre to withdraw the decision.

