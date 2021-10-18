Left Menu

Lawyer shot dead in Shahjahanpur district court

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 18-10-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 16:20 IST
Lawyer shot dead in Shahjahanpur district court
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A lawyer died of a gunshot wound to the head at the Shahjahanpur district court here on Monday afternoon and police are trying to ascertain if it is a case of suicide or murder.

Superintendent of Police (SP) S Anand said advocate Bhupendra Singh (38) of Jalalabad tehsil had gone to the third-floor office of ACJM-I of the district court to meet a clerk in connection with some case when a gunshot was heard and he was found dead.

Quoting the clerk Singh had gone to meet, the SP said an illegal 315 bore pistol was also found lying near the body.

Since no one else was present on the spot, it is not immediately known if it was a murder or suicide, SP Anand said, adding that senior officials and investigating teams are on the spot.

Advocates in the district, meanwhile, launched an indefinite strike, demanding the killer's immediate arrest.

Political parties like the Congress, Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) attacked the state government over the incident.

BSP president Mayawati said it exposed the BJP government's tall claims over law and order in the state.

''The murder of a lawyer on the court premises of Shahjahanpur district of UP in broad daylight is very sad and shameful. It exposes the law and order situation under the BJP government and its claims in this regard. The question arises as to who is safe in UP. The government should pay proper attention to this,'' she said in a tweet in Hindi. Central Bar Association president Anant Kumar Singh told PTI that the advocates have stopped all work and started a 'dharna' at the Khirni Bagh intersection of Shahjahanpur.

''District Magistrate Inder Vikram Singh and SP Anand came to the protest site and we expressed our surprise as to how an illegal firearm reached the court premises even though there is police force deployed at each gate of the complex,'' he said.

Until the killers are arrested, all advocates will remain on strike, the bar association president said.

Protesting lawyers have also demanded a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family of the deceased, and an investigation of the case by a senior official, he said.

The SP said a panel of doctors has been formed to conduct the post-mortem examination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021