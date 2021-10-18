Left Menu

Air strikes hit capital of Ethiopia's Tigray, regional TV reports

Air strikes hit the capital of northern Ethiopia's Tigray region on Monday and injured several civilians, television controlled by the area's Tigrayan People's Liberation Front (TPLF) reported. Tigrai TV said the attack on the city of Mekelle was carried out by "Abiy Ahmed", referring to Ethiopia's prime minister and the government forces he leads. Reuters was unable to verify the reports in an area that is off-limits for journalists.

Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 16:41 IST
Airstrikes hit the capital of northern Ethiopia's Tigray region on Monday and injured several civilians, television controlled by the area's Tigrayan People's Liberation Front (TPLF) reported.

Tigrai TV said the attack on the city of Mekelle was carried out by "Abiy Ahmed", referring to Ethiopia's prime minister and the government forces he leads. The military and the prime minister's spokesperson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

An aid worker in Tigray said there had been air strikes in Mekelle. Reuters was unable to verify the reports in an area that is off-limits for journalists. The Ethiopian military and its allies have been fighting forces from the northern region of Tigray for 11 months.

