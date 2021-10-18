Left Menu

Ranjit Singh murder case: Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, four others awarded life imprisonment

The special CBI court in Haryana's Panchkula on Monday awarded life imprisonment to all the accused in the Ranjit Singh murder case, including Dera Sacha Sauda's Gurmeet Ram Rahim and four others.

ANI | Panchkula (Haryana) | Updated: 18-10-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 16:59 IST
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (file pic). Image Credit: ANI
The special CBI court in Haryana's Panchkula on Monday awarded life imprisonment to all the accused in the Ranjit Singh murder case, including Dera Sacha Sauda's Gurmeet Ram Rahim and four others. A fine of Rs 31 Lakhs has been levied on Ram Rahim and Rs 50,000 on the remaining accused.

Earlier on October 8, the court convicted Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim and four others in connection with former Dera manager Ranjit Singh's murder case. Ranjit Singh was murdered in 2002 in the premises of Dera Sacha Sauda.

The Dera chief was sentenced in August 2017 to 20 years of imprisonment in connection with raping two of his women followers and the murder of a journalist. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

