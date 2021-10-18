Left Menu

Russia shuts mission to NATO after staff expelled

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-10-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 17:25 IST
Russia shuts mission to NATO after staff expelled
Russia will suspend the activities of its mission to NATO starting next month in response to the alliance's expulsion of eight Russians, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday.

Lavrov said staff at NATO's military mission in Moscow would be stripped of their accreditation from Nov. 1, and that NATO could interact with Russia via its embassy in Brussels if needed, Russian news agencies reported.

NATO this month expelled eight members of Russia's mission to the alliance who it said were "undeclared Russian intelligence officers".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

