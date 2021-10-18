Ethiopia denies reports of government air strikes against Tigray's capital
Reuters | Addis Ababa | Updated: 18-10-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 17:35 IST
- Country:
- Ethiopia
Ethiopia's government denied on Monday that it had carried out airstrikes against the capital of the northern Tigray region, Mekelle.
"Why would the Ethiopian government attack its own city? Mekelle is an Ethiopian city," said Legesse Tulu, the head of Government Communications Services, responding to a report of airstrikes by the region's Tigrai TV.
