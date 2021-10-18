Ethiopia denies reports of government air strikes against Tigray's capital

Ethiopia's government denied on Monday that it had carried out airstrikes against the capital of the northern Tigray region, Mekelle.

"Why would the Ethiopian government attack its own city? Mekelle is an Ethiopian city," said Legesse Tulu, the head of Government Communications Services, responding to a report of airstrikes by the region's Tigrai TV.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)