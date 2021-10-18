Left Menu

DGPs, IGPs meet begins to review security strategy, terrorism, police matters

New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI) From overall internal security strategy to drone threat, terrorism, the radicalisation of youth, new-age crimes, international border issues, Maoism and police matters are among the key issues to be discussed in the meeting of director-generals of police (DGPs) and inspector-generals of police (IGPs) as well as the chiefs of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) that began on Monday afternoon, officials said.

New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI) From overall internal security strategy to drone threat, terrorism, the radicalisation of youth, new-age crimes, international border issues, Maoism and police matters are among the key issues to be discussed in the meeting of director-generals of police (DGPs) and inspector-generals of police (IGPs) as well as the chiefs of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) that began on Monday afternoon, officials said. Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired the closed-door meeting to review overall security matters across the country and policing issues with the DGPs, IGPs of all states, Union Territories and Central government.

The meeting has been organised by the Intelligence Bureau and is being attended by Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Director Intelligence Bureau Arvind Kumar and his colleagues, and senior Home Ministry officials. The present situation in Jammu and Kashmir as well as Naxal issues are believed to be the key agenda of the meeting, said an official, adding "growing threat of drone being used by Pakistan to supply arms and ammunition in the country is also part of the discussion in the meeting."

Known as National Security Strategy Conference (NSSC), the meeting is being held both in physical and virtual mode. Most of the DGPs and IGs of states and UTs attended the meeting through virtual mode. Heads of intelligence services and officers active on-field duties in sensitive areas also attended the meeting.

The meeting, which is learnt to be the review meeting of annual DGP's and IGP's meeting being chaired by Prime Minister in December, started around 3 pm and will continue till late in the evening. "The Home Minister will be apprised about the preparations, challenges and present security situation in the country. All aspects linked to drone threat, trans-border crimes, new-age crime, cyber terrorism, the radicalisation of youth, Maoism and recent targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir are to be discussed in the meeting," said an official.

The Home Minister will also be informed about various issues faced by police forces. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

