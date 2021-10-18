Left Menu

Farmers' 'rail roko' stir: Not received any report of disturbance: Delhi Police

Agitations were also held at Punjabs Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Moga, Patiala and Ferozepur, and Haryanas Charkhi Dadri, Sonipat, Kurukshetra, Jind, Karnal and Hisar.The SKM, an umbrella body of farmer unions spearheading the agitation against the Centres Agri laws, has demanded MoS Home Ajay Mishras dismissal and arrest over the Lakhimpur Kheri massacre.Four of the eight people who died in the violence on October 3 were farmers, allegedly knocked down by a vehicle carrying BJP workers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 17:58 IST
Farmers' 'rail roko' stir: Not received any report of disturbance: Delhi Police
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police on Monday said there were no reports of any disturbance in the national capital due to Samyukt Kisan Morcha's six-hour 'rail roko' protest to demand the dismissal and arrest of Union Minister Ajay Mishra in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) Harendra Kumar Singh said, ''We have not received any report of disturbance in Delhi.'' Farmers squatted on rail tracks at several places as part of SKM's 'rail roko' protest over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. The protest also hampered train movement in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. The stir affected 150 locations in the Northern Railway zone and hindered the running of 60 trains causing inconvenience to passengers who could be seen waiting for long hours with their baggage.

In the NWR zone, rail traffic was affected in some sections in Rajasthan and Haryana with 18 trains cancelled, 10 partially cancelled and one diverted due to the protest. Agitations were also held at Punjab's Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Moga, Patiala and Ferozepur, and Haryana's Charkhi Dadri, Sonipat, Kurukshetra, Jind, Karnal and Hisar.

The SKM, an umbrella body of farmer unions spearheading the agitation against the Centre's Agri laws, has demanded MoS Home Ajay Mishra's dismissal and arrest over the Lakhimpur Kheri massacre.

Four of the eight people who died in the violence on October 3 were farmers, allegedly knocked down by a vehicle carrying BJP workers. Angry farmers then allegedly lynched some people in the vehicles. The other dead included two BJP workers and their driver.

Farmers have claimed that Ajay Mishra's son Ashish was in one of the vehicles, an allegation denied by him and his father who say they can produce evidence to prove he was at an event at that time. Ashish Mishra was arrested in the case on October 9.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021