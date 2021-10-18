Left Menu

Seven new Gujarat High Court judges take oath

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-10-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 18:18 IST
Seven new Gujarat High Court judges take oath
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Seven newly-appointed judges of the Gujarat High Court were on Monday administered the oath of office by Chief Justice Aravind Kumar.

They are Justices Mauna Manish Bhatt, Samir Jyotindraprasad Dave, Hemant Maheschandra Prachchhak, Sandeep Navratlal Bhatt, Aniruddha Pradyumna Mayee, Niral Rashmikant Mehta and Nisha Mahendrabhai Thakore.

The swearing-in ceremony was held in the High Court premises here and attended by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Law Minister Rajendra Trivedi, senior judges, Advocate General Kamal Trivedi and Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, among others.

The seven advocates were elevated as judges of the Gujarat High Court in a fresh set of appointments to the higher judiciary announced by the law ministry on Saturday. Chief Justice Aravind Kumar was himself sworn-in by Governor Acharya Devvrat on last Wednesday.

The new appointments came after former Gujarat HC Chief Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Bela Trivedi were elevated to the Supreme Court.

With these appointments, the strength of HC judges now stands at 32, against a sanctioned strength of 52.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021