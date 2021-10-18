Law Minister Rijiju calls for digitisation of records

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Monday that efforts would be made to weed out redundant files and digitise records at the Central Agency Section (CAS), which handles litigation on behalf of the central government in the Supreme Court.

He made these remarks after visiting the Central Agency Section located in the Supreme Court complex.

''Visited Central Agency Section at Supreme Court Complex. These are tonnes of legal documents of various Ministries & Agencies. In line with PM Narendra Modi ji's vision of Digital India we will weed out redundant files and digitise all records to ensure a paperless work culture,'' the law minister tweeted.

The section coordinates with law officers and government counsels handling cases in which central ministries or departments are a party. It is usually headed by an additional secretary level official.

