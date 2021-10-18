2 girls mowed down by cop's car, one dies

One girl was killed and another seriously injured after they were run over allegedly by a police inspector in a village in Punjab’s Jalandhar district on Monday, officials said, adding the accused has been arrested.

The incident took place in Dhanowali village on the Jalandhar-Phagwara highway, they said.

The girls were standing on the roadside on the highway when the car being driven by inspector Amrit Pal Singh ran over them, killing one girl on the spot, they added.

The deceased has been identified as Navjot Kaur, who worked at a local car showroom.

Singh, posted at Punjab Armed Police headquarters in Jalandhar, has been arrested.

A video posted on the internet shows the two girls standing on the road. They can be seen taking steps backward after seeing the car approaching them. But within moments, the car hits them.

Following the incident, traffic on the highway was blocked by locals who sat on dharna, asking for the registration of a murder case against the accused police official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)