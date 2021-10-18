Left Menu

Maha: 1,150 kg ganja worth Rs 3.45 cr seized in Washim

Preliminary probe has revealed the contraband was being transported from Andhra Pradesh to other states, Washim Superintendent of Police Bachchan Singh told PTI.The drugs were stocked beneath poultry feed in the truck. Four people have been detained in this connection and further probe is being carried out by Risod police, Singh added.

Maha: 1,150 kg ganja worth Rs 3.45 cr seized in Washim
A consignment of 1.150 tonnes of ganja worth Rs 3.45 crore in the illicit market was seized on Monday from a truck on Hingoli-Risod road in Maharashtra's Washim district, an official said. Preliminary probe has revealed the contraband was being transported from Andhra Pradesh to other states, Washim Superintendent of Police Bachchan Singh told PTI.

''The drugs were stocked beneath poultry feed in the truck. Four people have been detained in this connection and further probe is being carried out by Risod police,'' Singh added.

