Lawyer 'shot dead' in Shahjahanpur court: Priyanka says no one safe in UP

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday attacked the Yogi Adityanath government over the death of a lawyer, who died of a gunshot wound to the head at the Shahjahanpur district court, and said the incident was another chilling reminder that no one is safe in today's Uttar Pradesh.

The lawyer died on Monday afternoon and police are trying to ascertain if it is a case of suicide or murder. ''The legal and judicial fraternity is an integral pillar of our democracy. The brutal murder of an advocate in broad daylight in court premises in Shahjahanpur is another chilling reminder that no one is safe in today's Uttar Pradesh - not women, not farmers and now not advocates,'' Priyanka Gandhi tweeted.

In a Facebook post in Hindi, she attacked Adityanath, saying the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh used to claim that goons and miscreants have fled the state and here, they are entering a court and killing a lawyer.

''The Shahjahanpur incident once again established that no common man is safe under the BJP rule and the government is busy propagating lies instead of improving law and order,'' the Congress general secretary said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) S Anand said advocate Bhupendra Singh (38) of Jalalabad tehsil had gone to the third-floor office of ACJM-I of the district court to meet a clerk in connection with some case when a gunshot was heard and he was found dead.

Quoting the clerk Singh had gone to meet, the SP said an illegal .315 bore pistol was also found lying near the body.

Since no one else was present at the spot, it is not immediately known if it was a murder or suicide, the SP said, adding that the matter is being probed.

Advocates in the district, meanwhile, launched an indefinite strike, demanding the killer's immediate arrest.

