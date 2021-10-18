Left Menu

Police team attacked by villagers in UP

PTI | Hardoi | Updated: 18-10-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 19:04 IST
A group of people on Monday attacked a police team in a village here that went to rescue a woman, who was allegedly kidnapped about a month ago, officials said.

The villagers also damaged a vehicle and thrashed its driver, Mukesh Singh.

They forcibly took away the woman from police custody, officials said, adding a case has been lodged against 12 persons under IPC sections including, attempt to murder, rioting, obstructing government work, Station House Officer (SHO), Kanth, Rajendra Bahadur Singh said. Efforts are on to trace and arrest the accused persons, he said.

About a month ago, a case with regards to the kidnapping of a 25-year-old woman was registered at Harpalpur police station here.

After receiving information about the woman’s location, a police team reached Kurriya Kala village and rescued the woman from the house of a man identified as Mohit, Inspector Kiran Pal Singh said.

When the police were about to leave with the woman, the villagers attacked them with sticks, the officer said, adding the officials somehow managed to save themselves and left the scene.

