Prominent Kolkata businessman, driver hacked to death

While the body of Chaki was found in a pool of blood on the second floor, that of his driver was recovered from the first floor of the building on Kakulia Road.Chaki, who had bought an apartment in New Town, where he lived with his wife and mother, wanted to sell off the property, police said, citing family members and neighbours of the deceased.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-10-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 19:06 IST
Subir Chaki, the Managing Director of prominent engineering firm Kilburn Engineering, and his driver were found killed in Gariahat locality of South Kolkata, police said on Monday.

The bodies of Chaki (61) and his driver Rabin Mondal (65) were found with multiple stab injuries on their neck, legs and back at an ancestral building owned by the businessman on Sunday night. While the body of Chaki was found in a pool of blood on the second floor, that of his driver was recovered from the first floor of the building on Kakulia Road.

Chaki, who had bought an apartment in New Town, where he lived with his wife and mother, wanted to sell off the property, police said, citing family members and neighbours of the deceased. He was in touch with some prospective buyers. His son lives in London and married daughter in Bengaluru. Chaki had gone to his ancestral house on Sunday evening in a luxury car with his driver. As his family members in New Town could not contact him till Sunday night, they reported the matter to police. A police team rushed to the spot and found the bodies on separate floors. The ground floor of the property has been rented out to a private firm.

Police have registered a case of murder and investigation is on.

The incident triggered shock in the quiet and posh neighbourhood where crowds gathered in front of the building after the news of the killings spread.

