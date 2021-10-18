Left Menu

Mumbai: 3 held from Guj, Raj for blackmailing man with bathing video

They have been charged under IPC and Information Technology Act provisions for extortion, defamation, threatening etc, he added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-10-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 19:12 IST
Mumbai: 3 held from Guj, Raj for blackmailing man with bathing video
  • Country:
  • India

Three people have been arrested from neighbouring Gujarat and Rajasthan for allegedly blackmailing and extorting money from a 37-year-old Mumbai resident, police said on Monday.

The accused the befriended the man on social media and managed to capture a video of him bathing in the nude, which was used to blackmail and threaten him, a Malabar Hill police station official said.

''Even after he paid them money, the accused shared the video with several of the former's friends. The case was reported in June. A probe revealed the money was sent to three people from Gujarat and Rajasthan, who got a Nigerian to use the extortion amount to buy crypto currency,'' he said.

The three have been identified as Sawailal Darji from Ahmedabad, Darshan Bhati from Gandhinagar, both in Gujarat, and Babulal Darji from Rajasthan, the official added.

''We have recovered two laptops, three mobile phones, 25 debit and credit cards and four SIM cards from them. They have been charged under IPC and Information Technology Act provisions for extortion, defamation, threatening etc,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021