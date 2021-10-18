DIARY-Political and General News Events from Oct 18

For other diaries, please see:

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- MONDAY, OCT. 18 ** JAKARTA - Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah will be making a four-day official visit to Jakarta. (To Oct. 20) ** JERUSALEM - External Affairs Minister of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will embark on a three-day official visit to Israel. (To Oct. 19) ** MEXICO CITY - Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will meet U.S. climate adviser John Kerry near Mexico's southern border with Guatemala. ** TBILISI - U.S. Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin gives a news conference in Tbilisi during a visit to Georgia as part of his tour ahead of the NATO Defence Ministerial meeting in Brussels – 1000 GMT. ** BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel hosts European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for dinner at the chancellery in Berlin – 1600 GMT. ** BRUSSELS - President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen makes a statement to the press about EU's vaccine export – 0900 GMT. ** BERLIN - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier welcomes Canada's Governor General Mary May Simon at his Bellevue Palace official residence with military honours – 0700 GMT. ** SAO PAULO - Colombian President Ivan Duque will make a two-day visit to Brazil, meeting with his counterpart Jair Bolsonaro and his cabinet, as well as lawmakers, to discuss trade and the protection of the Amazon. (To Oct. 19) ** MADRID - Spain's prime minister Pedro Sánchez meets Belgium counterpart Alexander de Croo – 1630 GMT. ** BELGRADE - Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to mark the start of the renewal of a railway line between border towns of Subotica and Horgos in north Serbia – 1200 GMT. ** VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis meets with French Prime Minister Jean Castex at the Vatican – 0900 GMT. ** BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds virtual farewell talks with Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang – 0800 GMT. ** JAKARTA - Joint presser by the Indonesian and Malaysian foreign ministers days after the ASEAN bloc decided in a rare snub that the Myanmar junta would not be permitted to attend its upcoming regional meeting – 0400 GMT. LUANDA - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan starts two-day visit to Angola (Final day) MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with Foreign Minister of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau S.K. Barbosa - 1000 GMT. MINSK - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Nicaragua Denis Moncada Colindres is set to pay an official visit to Belarus (to Oct. 19). BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel give statements following their bilateral meet in Berlin - 1130 GMT. ABUJA - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan starts his two-day visit to Nigeria (to Oct. 19). LUXEMBOURG CITY - European Union foreign ministers meet in Luxembourg: on the agenda are Ethiopia, Nicaragua, the Gulf region, the partnership with eastern neighbors such as Armenia, Georgia and Ukraine. News conference by EU foreign policy chief Borrell around 1430 GMT – 0600 GMT. JERUSALEM – 10th anniversary of release of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit after more than five years of being held incommunicado by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. LUXEMBOURG - EU Foreign Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCT. 19

** PARIS - OECD publishes long-term economic and fiscal projections – 0900 GMT. ** TOKYO - IMF to release regional economic outlook for Asia-Pacific, followed by an online news conference by the head of the division overseeing Asia-Pacific economic research – 1200 GMT. ** DUBAI - IMF to release its 2021-2022 MENA regional outlook. ** KYIV - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visits Ukraine, meets President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Defence Minister Andriy Taran. ** QUITO - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Ecuador, where he will meet with President Guillermo Lasso and Foreign Minister Mauricio Montalvo to discuss democracy in the region, migration and other issues. BRUSSELS - Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will debate Poland's challenge to the supremacy of EU law and to EU values in European Parliament - 0700 GMT. VILNIUS - Poland President Andrzej Duda visits Vilnius, meets Lithuanian counterpart Gitanas Nauseda - 1020 GMT. ATHENS - EU climate policy chief Frans Timmermans, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and senior government and foreign officials to attend conference in Athens on climate crisis (to Oct. 20). LONDON - UK holds global investment summit, looking at green finance, technology, life sciences and levelling up. BRUSSELS - European affairs ministers convene to prepare for EU summit on Oct 21-22, as well as debating the rule of law and the conference on the future of Europe - 0800 GMT. BRUNEI - ASEAN+3 Finance and Central Deputies Meeting (AFCDM + 3) via Video Conference (to Oct. 21). LUXEMBOURG - EU General Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCT. 20

** BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg holds a news conference ahead of a meeting of NATO Defence Ministers in Brussels – 1300 GMT. ** VILNIUS - Polish President Andrzej Duda and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda read keynotes at a conference in Vilnius (Lithuanian National Security Conference 2021: "Road to Warsaw Security Forum"). Polish and Lithuanian Foreign and Defence ministers speak at a panel discussion at the conference – 0705 GMT. ** MILAN - Conference on green investing in Italy with EU economy commissioner Paolo Gentiloni, Italy energy transition minister Roberto Cingolani, Enel CEO Francesco Starace. LOME - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan visits Togo. BOGOTA - U.S Secretary of State Antony Blinken will make his first visit to Colombia. (To Oct. 21) TRIPOLI – 10th anniversary of capture and killing of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCT. 21 BRUSSELS - Defence ministers from the NATO alliance meet in Brussels for a two-day summit chaired by Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (to Oct 22). JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's mines and energy minister Gwede Mantashe and Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter to speak on sustainable and energy transition to a low carbon economy at a national energy conference. BRUSSELS - European Council (to Oct. 22). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCT. 22 MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett during his visit to Russia. MOSCOW - Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett visit to Russia. WELLINGTON - APEC 2021 Finance Ministers Meeting. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCT. 23 LIBYA – 10th anniversary of declaration of Libya's Liberation. VAN, Turkey – 10th anniversary of earthquake that killed more than 600 people and injured more than 4,000 others. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCT. 24 BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN - ASEAN Business and Investment Summit (ABIS). (To Oct. 25) Uzbekistan - Uzbekistan presidential elections. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCT. 26

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN - ASEAN and related summit opens in Brunei. Leaders from the 10-member Association of the Southeast Asian Nations attend a regional summit (to Oct. 28). OSLO - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will be in Tromsoe, northern Norway to meet his Norwegian and Finnish counterparts, as well as the Swedish deputy foreign minister for a meeting about regional cooperation among European Arctic countries - 0700 GMT. OSLO - EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and the foreign ministers of Russia and the Nordic countries are due to meet in the Arctic town of Tromsoe to discuss cooperation in the Barents Sea region. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCT. 27 LONDON - British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak gives a half-yearly update on the public finances and economic outlook - 1130 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCT. 28 Brussels - Informal conference of EU economy and finance ministers. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCT. 29 KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's finance minister will present the 2022 budget which is expected to prioritize economic recovery and post-pandemic reforms. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCT. 30 ROME - Italy hosts major G20 summit in Rome (to Oct. 31). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOV. 1 GLASGOW, Scotland - French President Emmanuel Macron attends to opening of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow. SOUTH AFRICA - South Africa holds local government elections. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOV. 2 NEW YORK - New Yorkers vote for mayor. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOV. 4 VIENNA, Austria - 22nd OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial meeting. TEHRAN – 42nd anniversary of U.S. embassy takeover. In 1979, Iranian militants seized the U.S. embassy in Tehran and captured 90 hostages; 52 were held captive for 444 days. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOV. 6 GLOBAL – International day for preventing the exploitation of the environment in war and armed conflict. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOV. 7 MANAGUA, Nicaragua – Presidential election. MANAGUA, Nicaragua - Nicaraguan National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOV. 8 BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers to discuss inflation, fiscal strategy, digital euro, solvency of firms, banking union - 1400 GMT. BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. WELLINGTON - Ministers of Asia-Pacific countries meet at the APEC Summit in New Zealand. (To Nov. 14) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOV. 9 BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOV. 11 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOV. 12 TRIPOLI - French president Emmanuel Macron hosts international summit on Libya BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (Budget) meeting. BRUSSELS - World Pneumonia Day. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOV. 13 YANGON, Myanmar – 10th anniversary of release of Myanmar's detained opposition leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, from house arrest. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOV. 14 BUENOS AIRES, Argentina - Argentinian Senate election. BUENOS AIRES, Argentina - Argentinian Chamber of Deputies election. GLOBAL – World Diabetes Day. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOV. 15 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOV. 16 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting. GLOBAL - International day for tolerance. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOV. 17 GLOBAL – World Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Day. GLOBAL - World Prematurity Day. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOV. 18 VUKOVAR, Croatia – 30th anniversary of Vukovar massacre. On Nov. 18, 1991, Serb militia and Yugoslav army troops who refused to accept Croatia's Independence captured the once prosperous, ethnically mixed town on the banks of the Danube, after reducing it to a rubble in a brutal three-month siege. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOV. 19 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOV. 21 VENEZUELA - Venezuela holds regional and local elections SANTIAGO, Chile – Presidential election. SANTIAGO, Chile – Chilean Chamber of Deputies election. SANTIAGO, Chile – Chilean Senate election. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOV. 23 BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOV. 25 GLOBAL – International day for the elimination of violence against women. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOV. 26 MUMBAI, India - 13th anniversary of a series of devastating attacks on the Indian city by militants. The attacks, which began on Nov. 26, 2008 lasted nearly three days and left 174 people dead, including nine gunmen. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOV. 28 TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras - Presidential election. TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras - Honduran National Congress election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOV. 29 GENEVA - WHO holds special assembly of health ministers on reform, potential pandemic treaty (to Dec.1). BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting. TEHRAN, Iran – 10th anniversary of an attack on the British Embassy by dozens of Iranian students and protesters angry over Britain's unilateral sanctions. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOV. 30 GENEVA, Switzerland - World Trade Organization holds ministerial meeting (to Dec 3) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, DEC. 4 BANJUL, Gambia - Presidential elections. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, DEC. 6 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DEC.7 BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, DEC. 9 BRUSSELS - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting (to Dec 10). - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, DEC. 13 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DEC. 14 BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, DEC. 16 BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to Dec 17). - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, DEC. 24 TRIPOLI, Libya - Presidential elections. TRIPOLI, Libya - Referendum election.

