Shanka wins toss, opts to bowl against Namibia

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 18-10-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 19:16 IST
Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanka won the toss and elected to bowl against Namibia in a Group A first round match of the T20 World Cup here on Monday.

While Sri Lanka were forced to play Qualifiers after dropping out of top-eight nations in the ICC rankings, Namibia earned the right to be in the first round after doing well in the regional qualifying event in Africa.

Teams: Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (Capt), Stephan Baard, Zane Green, Craig Williams, David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann and Bernard Scholtz.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (Capt), Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana and Lahiru Kumara.

