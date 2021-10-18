Left Menu

Two Rohingyas detained outside Army camp in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 18-10-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 19:26 IST
Two Rohingyas detained outside Army camp in Jammu
  • Country:
  • India

Two Rohingya Muslims were detained for questioning after they were found moving in a suspicious manner near an Army camp in the outskirts of Jammu, officials said on Monday.

Abdul Amin (43) and Abdul Salam (34), putting up in Teli Basti area of Bari Brahmana, were picked up outside the Army installation at Purmandal Sunday evening, they said.

The duo was handed over to the special operations group of local police for questioning after the scrutiny of their mobile phones revealed contact numbers from Pakistan and Myanmar.

Both of them were carrying valid identity cards issued by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, officials said.

The Rohingyas are a Bengali-dialect speaking Muslim minority in Myanmar. Following persecution in their country, many of them entered India illegally through Bangladesh and took shelter in different parts of the country.

PTI TAS AB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021