CBI arrests one, books J&K Grameen Bank branch head in bribery case

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 18-10-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 19:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The CBI on Monday booked a branch head of J&K Grameen Bank after its sleuths caught a man accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 on his behalf for sanctioning a housing loan in Kathua district, a spokesperson of the agency said.

A complaint was received from a person claiming that the branch head was demanding Rs 50,000 from him through a private person for processing and sanctioning a housing loan of Rs 20 lakh in favour of his father, the spokesperson said.

Acting on the complaint, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths laid a trap and caught the individual while he was accepting Rs 20,000 as an installment of the bribe, the spokesperson said.

A case was registered against both the branch head and the arrested person and further investigation has begun.

Searches are also being conducted at the premises of both the accused at Kathua, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

