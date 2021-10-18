Left Menu

MP: Call centre staffer killed in Indore; wife, her lover, 3 others held

Vartika, who works in a private hospital in Dewas district, was in an illicit relationship with her colleague Manish Sharma, and this angered Midkiya who asked them to break it off, Deputy Inspector General of Police Manish Kapuria told reporters.Vartika and Sharma hatched a conspiracy to kill Midkiya, and roped in Verma, Mandloi and Panwar to execute the plan.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 18-10-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 20:12 IST
Five people were arrested on Monday in connection with the murder of a call centre staffer in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, with the deceased's wife among those held, a police official said.

Call centre employee Akash Midkiya (29) was found stabbed to death after being blinded by chilli powder here on October 13, he said.

''Our probe led to the arrest of Midkiya's wife Vartika Shrivastav, (29), Manish Sharma (35), Jitendra Verma (43), Arjun Mandloi (28) and Ankit Panwar (23). Vartika, who works in a private hospital in Dewas district, was in an illicit relationship with her colleague Manish Sharma, and this angered Midkiya who asked them to break it off,'' Deputy Inspector General of Police Manish Kapuria told reporters.

''Vartika and Sharma hatched a conspiracy to kill Midkiya, and roped in Verma, Mandloi and Panwar to execute the plan. When Midkiya was returning on a two-wheeler after dropping his wife at LIG Square, Mandloi and Panwar stopped him and stabbed him to death after throwing chilli powder in his eyes. The two then shaved their heads and beards to hide from the police,'' the DIG said.

Over 150 CCTV cameras in a 90-kilometres radius from the crime spot were checked to crack the case, he added.

