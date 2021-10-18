UK PM says Southend will be made a city in honour of killed lawmaker

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he will make the town of Southend-on-Sea a city in honour of local lawmaker David Amess who was stabbed to death while meeting constituency voters in an attack being treated as a potential terrorism incident. Amess regularly championed Southend's case for city designation during his time in parliament.

"I am happy to announce the Her Majesty has agreed that Southend will be accorded the city status it so clearly deserves," Johnson said in parliament.

