BRIEF-NY Attorney General Directs Unregistered Crypto Lending Platforms To Cease Operations In New York; Announces Additional Investigations
Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 20:17 IST
Oct 18 (Reuters) -
* NY ATTORNEY GENERAL JAMES DIRECTS UNREGISTERED CRYPTO LENDING PLATFORMS TO CEASE OPERATIONS IN NEW YORK; ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL INVESTIGATIONS Source text: https://on.ny.gov/3aRjFgx
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
