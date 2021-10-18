BRIEF-NY Attorney General Directs Unregistered Crypto Lending Platforms To Cease Operations In New York; Announces Additional Investigations

Oct 18 (Reuters) -

* NY ATTORNEY GENERAL JAMES DIRECTS UNREGISTERED CRYPTO LENDING PLATFORMS TO CEASE OPERATIONS IN NEW YORK; ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL INVESTIGATIONS Source text: https://on.ny.gov/3aRjFgx

