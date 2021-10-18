Mumbai: 62-year-old woman jumps off building, dies

A 62-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the fifth floor of a building in Vakola in Mumbai's Santacruz area on Monday morning, police said.

The woman jumped from the balcony of her flat after telling a boy in the house that she was going out to get chocolates, an official said.

''A probe has revealed she may have been mentally unwell. An accidental death case has been registered and further inquiry into the incident is underway,'' the Vakola police station official added.

