Left Menu

Philippine forces kill 4 suspected Chinese drug dealers

Philippine law enforcers backed by troops killed four suspected Chinese drug dealers who opened fire at them during a sting operation on Monday, the national police chief said.

PTI | Manila | Updated: 18-10-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 20:21 IST
Philippine forces kill 4 suspected Chinese drug dealers
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Philippine law enforcers backed by troops killed four suspected Chinese drug dealers who opened fire at them during a sting operation on Monday, the national police chief said. He said more than 262 million pesos (USD 5.2 million) worth of methamphetamines were recovered.

Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said the slain Chinese, who allegedly belonged to a major drug trafficking syndicate, drew pistols and shot at law enforcers who pretended to be drug buyers in a residential village in Angeles City in Pampanga province. About a dozen law enforcement and military units had shared intelligence and placed the suspects under surveillance for weeks, he said.

“These are big-time distributors. We've taken down groups one after the other due to better coordination and intelligence fusion,” Eleazar said by phone.

Most methamphetamines are now smuggled into the country after authorities dismantled clandestine drug laboratories nationwide, he said. The drug shipments are dropped off in the ocean and left floating off western provinces facing the South China Sea and fetched by drug traffickers onboard speedboats, Eleazar said.

Drug trafficking and addiction remain a major problem in the Philippines despite a crackdown launched by President Rodrigo Duterte when he took office in 2016. The campaign has left more than 6,000 mostly poor suspects dead, based on police statistics, and alarmed Western governments and human rights groups. The International Criminal Court is investigating the drug killings. Duterte, whose six-year term ends next June, vowed never to cooperate with the ICC. But the 76-year-old leader announced early this month that he is retiring from politics and will prepare his legal defense amid the ICC investigation.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021