Left Menu

Teen girl who went missing 4 years ago from Bhiwandi traced

A girl who went missing at the age of 17 four years ago from Bhiwandi in Thane district has been traced, an official said on Monday.She had gone missing from Shanti Nagar police station limits on February 28, 2017 and efforts to trace her were in vain till a tip off recently led to her being seen standing at Talao Pali area on Monday, Anti Human Trafficking Cell Senior Inspector Ashok Kadlag said.She is now the mother of a child.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 18-10-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 20:27 IST
Teen girl who went missing 4 years ago from Bhiwandi traced
  • Country:
  • India

A girl who went missing at the age of 17 four years ago from Bhiwandi in Thane district has been traced, an official said on Monday.

She had gone missing from Shanti Nagar police station limits on February 28, 2017 and efforts to trace her were in vain till a tip off recently led to her being seen standing at Talao Pali area on Monday, Anti Human Trafficking Cell Senior Inspector Ashok Kadlag said.

''She is now the mother of a child. She has said she had gone to Gujarat. She has been handed over to Shanti Nagar police for further steps as per the case registered in 2017,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021