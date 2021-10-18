Karnataka govt allows resumption of physical classes for Std 1 to 5 from Oct 25

The Karnataka government has decided to resume physical classes for students studying in Class 1 to 5 from October 25, said a press release from the government on Monday. This is the first time classes for students from the primary section are being resumed in the state since the pandemic.

According to the guidelines issued by the state government, parental consent letter for attending the physical classes is mandatory; classes will be resumed with 50 per cent capacity; COVID-19 appropriate behaviour such as hand sanitization, maintaining physical distance etc must be followed. Moreover, teachers and staff, who are fully vaccinated, will be allowed in Class 1 to 5. Usage of face shield by teachers, who are above 50 years of age is necessary.

The government has also eased restrictions at the international airports in the state. The government has done away with routine check-up except in cases of fever, cough, cold, respiratory issues, etc. It has also discontinued RT-PCR test report checking on arrival, except for those from selected countries. Passengers arriving from the United Kingdom will have to follow prevailing guidelines issued by the Central government.

Swimming pools are permitted to operate with 50 per cent capacity. (ANI)