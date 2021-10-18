Left Menu

18-year-old arrested in drive-by that killed 13-year-old

PTI | Tuscaloosa | Updated: 18-10-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 20:35 IST
18-year-old arrested in drive-by that killed 13-year-old
  • Country:
  • United States

An 18-year-old has been arrested in the drive-by shooting that killed a 13-year-old boy who was playing with his iPad in his bedroom. Alabama police said they expect to make more arrests soon.

James Deanthony Reed was charged Sunday with capital murder in the death of Kei'lan Allen, and was to be held without bond, according to a statement on the Tuscaloosa Police Department's Facebook page.

“We believe Reed was targeting one of Kei'lan's older family members,” the department said.

The statement said, “This is an ongoing and active investigation, and we expect to make additional arrests soon.” No arrests had been made as of Monday morning, and the court clerk's records did not show an attorney who could speak for Reed, department spokesperson Stephanie Taylor said in an email.

Police said earlier that a barrage aimed at the house left so many bullet casings in the street that officers had to use folded business card as evidence markers.

A cousin, Corey Prewitt, 26, described Allen as a friendly, respectful straight-A student and artist, Al.com reported.

The shooters “just snatched away a future valedictorian from his family and that's not something that's easy to deal with,” he said.

Prewitt said Christina Barnes, the child's mother, called out for her son after the shooting.

“He didn't answer after that, so she walked in the room, and he was slumped over,” Prewitt said. “She just grabbed him and was telling him, I love you. I love you.' An innocent child with a bullet hole in his head.” () RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021