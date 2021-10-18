Left Menu

UK's Johnson leads tributes to slain lawmaker Amess

Set aside hatred and work towards togetherness," they said. NOT COWED The murder of Amess has prompted questions about politicians' safety and what action should be taken to address the growing problem of online abuse directed at them. "MPs (members of parliament) may rightly be concerned about security," Johnson's spokesman told reporters.

Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 20:44 IST
UK's Johnson leads tributes to slain lawmaker Amess

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson led tributes on Monday to "dedicated, passionate" David Amess, a veteran lawmaker stabbed to death while meeting constituency voters in an attack that has heightened concern about politicians' safety. Amess, 69, was knifed to death at a church on Friday in Leigh-on-Sea, east of London. At the scene, armed police arrested the 25-year-old son of an ex-media adviser to a former prime minister of Somalia. He remains in custody.

They are treating the attack, which Johnson described as a "contemptible act of violence", as a potential terrorism incident. Amess was the second British lawmaker to be killed in five years and his death shocked lawmakers across the political spectrum.

"We will not allow the manner of Sir David’s death to in any way detract from his accomplishments as a politician or as a human being," Johnson, wearing a black tie, told a packed House of Commons chamber, which earlier observed a minute's silence. "David was a patriot who believed passionately in this country, in its people, in its future. He was also one of the nicest, kindest, and most gentle individuals ever to grace these benches."

To cheers, Johnson announced the town of Southend-on-Sea in Amess's electoral district would be made a city in his honour, a cause he championed passionately during his time in parliament. There will later be a procession to St. Margaret's Church for a service of remembrance for the father of five.

Amess's family, who earlier on Monday visited the scene of his murder, said he was a patriot and a man of peace. "So, we ask people to set aside their differences and show kindness and love to all. This is the only way forward. Set aside hatred and work towards togetherness," they said.

NOT COWED The murder of Amess has prompted questions about politicians' safety and what action should be taken to address the growing problem of online abuse directed at them.

"MPs (members of parliament) may rightly be concerned about security," Johnson's spokesman told reporters. They had been contacted by police to discuss their activities and review arrangements, he said.

"The prime minister shares the concerns with a number of MPs and ministers that this attack cannot get in the way of democracy. We will not be cowed by those who seek to divide us and spread hate." Detectives are quizzing suspect Ali Harbi Ali, a British national, under counter-terrorism laws, looking at a possible motivation linked to Islamist extremism. Officers are also searching properties in and around London.

Ali had been referred to the anti-radicalisation programme known as Prevent, the BBC said. But he was not of formal interest to the domestic security agency MI5. Amess was also chairman of the cross-party committee which looked to foster good ties between Britain and Qatar, and the Times newspaper said detectives were looking at this link. Amess had been on a visit to Qatar last week.

Police have warned about the danger the COVID-19 pandemic posed in terms of radicalisation as vulnerable people spent more time online, potentially exposing them to extremist material. Lawmaker Chris Bryant from the opposition Labour Party said he had received a death threat after calling for people to share "a kind message on Twitter today to a politician we disagree with" following Amess's murder.

Police said they had arrested a 76-year-old man on suspicion of malicious communications. "Let's have nicer language. Let's have our differences, and that's important,...but what I don't want is the hate and the nastiness," Lindsay Hoyle, the Speaker of parliament's House of Commons, told Sky. "Today is a starting point where we can change the face of politics." (Writing by Michael Holden and Elizabeth Piper; editing by Guy Faulconbridge, Ed Osmond and Angus MacSwan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021