NSUI protests against killing of civilians, jawans in Jammu and Kashmir

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 20:59 IST
Members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) held a protest outside the Shastri Bhawan here on Monday against the killing of civilians and jawans in Jammu and Kashmir.

They burnt an effigy of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and raised slogans against the central government.

The Congress-affiliated NSUI, in a statement, claimed that since the BJP has come to power, the civilian killings are on a constant rise and also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being silent on the matter.

The NSUI activists demanded adequate action against the terrorist groups involved in these attacks in the protest outside Shastri Bhawan here.

During the protest, the protesters clashed with the police during which policemen tried to snatch the home minister's effigy, the statement claimed.

The police detained NSUI national president Neeraj Kundan and other activists, and took them to the Mandir Marg police station.

According to the police, around 10-12 protesters were detained from the site.

Terrorists shot dead two workers from Bihar and injured another after barging into their accommodation in Kulgam in south Kashmir on Sunday, the latest in a series of attacks on non-locals, officials said.

So far this month, 11 people have lost their lives in shootings targeting civilians.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

