Police van catches fire in Kalyan, none hurt

A railway police van caught fire at 6:30 pm on Monday in Katai Naka in Kalyan, a senior civic official said.

Santosh Kadam, chief of the civic Regional Disaster Management Cell, said the incident took place on Kalyan-Shil road, though there was no report of injury to anyone.

The fire was put out half an hour later though the van suffered extensive damage, he added.

